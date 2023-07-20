Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's request to fly on Air Force One with Joe Biden denied

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly requested a ride back to the US on Air Force One with Joe Biden after Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, but the President's staff said no to the couple.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex request was denied by the White House in case it caused a 'commotion,' sources have revealed to Daily Mail.

The request received an immediate no with Biden's staff recognising it was a bad idea. 'It would have strained relations with the palace and the new King,' a source told the outlet.

As per reports, The Bidens can invite whoever they want to ride on Air Force One. But there would have been questions on who would pay for Meghan and Harry to be passengers on the plane.

The US government reportedly pays for official trips, like the Bidens' travel to London, but the Sussexes aren't American officials.

Biden pays for his children and grandchildren to ride the plane, the Democratic Party pays for any travel to campaign events, and news organizations pay for journalists who travel on board to cover the president's activities.

The couple, who had been critical of members of the royal family during their interview with the famous US TV host and in Harry's memoir Spare, had tense relations with the firm when the Queen breathed her last.

In the lead-up to the memorial service, Harry and Meghan were disinvited from a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace, where King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed foreign royals and world leaders, including Joe and Jill Biden.

The palace described the reception as 'for working members of the royal family.' Harry and Meghan were said to have been left 'baffled' by that decision.

Meghan and Harry, who settled into life in California after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, also invited Jill Biden to attend Harry's Invictus Games, but the First Lady's wish to be there was nixed when the UK officials allegedly suggested the move may not go down well with the royal family.



Jill Biden also received an intriguing gift to thank her for what was seen as a supportive gesture towards Meghan following the Duchess' controversial TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.