James Cameron believes AI cannot beat human creativity

James Cameron weighs in on AI debate

James Cameron is not fearful like his contemporaries on the rise of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

During an interview with CTV News, the critically-acclaimed director said, “It’s never an issue of who wrote it, it’s a question of, is it a good story?”

He continued, “I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said — about the life that they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality — and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it. I don’t believe that have something that’s going to move an audience.”

The Avatar filmmaker also ruled out AI scripts but noted the real impact of artificial intelligence on Hollywood will entail in the future.

“Let’s wait 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously,” Cameron said.

But Cameron warned another turf where AI could be deadly: weapons.

“I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen,” Cameron referred to his The Terminator movie.

“I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger. I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate.”