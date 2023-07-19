Kylie Jenner faces severe backlash over 'Tone Deaf' Instagram post amidst heatwave warnings

Kylie Jenner landed herself in a controversy after she posted an Instagram story and made remarks regarding climate change.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings and advisories to states regarding the scorching hot weather.

Recently, a reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, shared a picture on her Instagram that seemed to reference the high temperatures in California during the ongoing heatwave.

The photo shows a silhouette of herself appearing to be out for a walk, and she captioned it with, "It's hot as f***."



The photo came under severe criticism on Reddit. The actress is believed to have a private jet, and some people have criticised her for its use, reports Mirror.

One user wrote, "Maybe use your plane less."

While another wrote on the same thread, "This is spot on!" while another wrote, "Seriously, There should b a significant climate tax on private planes."

Some people have called her tone-deaf.

One user wrote on the same thread, "She's the last one who should be complaining jfc, so tone deaf."

Another slamming the actress said she has become so cringy with no self-awareness lately.

Some of her fans defended her. One questioned that she couldn't even say it's hot outside without facing backlash.

Another said, Lmao wtf's up with the tone-deaf comments? Saying the weather is hot is tone deaf now?"