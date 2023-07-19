Accession Day: PM strongly condemns Indian persecution of Kashmiris

Indian occupation forces subject an old man to torture in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. — Radio Pakistan/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the relentless Indian persecution of Kashmiris and the grave violation of human rights by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He made the remarks as Kashmiris living across the world are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day today with a renewed commitment to fight Indian oppression and achieve their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.



Reiterating unflinching support to Kashmiri brethren, PM Shehbaz warned that South Asia would never be able to attain durable peace and unlock its true development potential until a just and peaceful resolution of the decades-old Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the premier said: “The government and the people of Pakistan express their unflinching support & solidarity with Kashmiris living in Pakistan, AJ&K, IIOJK & elsewhere in the world on the Day of Accession to Pakistan.”

The day marked the adoption of a resolution by the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a convention in Srinagar in 1947 that called for merging Kashmir with Pakistan, he added.

“We strongly condemn the relentless Indian persecution of Kashmiris & grave violation of human rights and call upon the UN and international community to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions.”

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day today, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir’s liberation from Indian occupation and its complete merger with Pakistan.

It was on this day in 1947, that the genuine representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

The historic resolution called for the accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

Meanwhile, terming 19th July as a defining moment in Kashmir’s history, the Kashmiri leadership has reiterated the resolve to carry forward the freedom struggle in the light of the historical resolution passed at the meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar on this day in 1947.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan.

