‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer finds detective Hercule Poirot at terrifying séance

Kenneth Branagh brings a supernatural twist to Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party in his latest film, A Haunting in Venice, where he directs and reprises his role as the famous detective Hercule Poirot. The retirement of Poirot is interrupted when a guest is murdered at a party.
The spine-chilling mystery is set in the eerie post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, where Poirot, now living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is killed, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
The supernatural take to the classic novel is written by Oscar-nominee Michael Green, who also wrote the screenplay for Logan and Murder on the Orient Express.
“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh said in a press statement. “Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”
Featuring an all-star Oscar-winning cast, including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan and Kelly Reilly, A Haunting in Venice is scheduled to premiere on September 15.
