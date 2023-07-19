Producer reveals thoughts on Liam Hemsworth's look test as Geralt in 'The Witcher'

One of the producers of The Witcher has shared insights about Liam Hemsworth's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in season four and has expressed their thoughts on the actor's look test.

Tomek Baginski, one of the show's producers who has also been involved in the video game trilogy, revealed to Express UK, "One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup. And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."

"The next stage will be Liam Hemsworth in this role. And he will be given space, he will be given his voice. He has to discover this character for himself," Baginski explained. "And, for me, it is crazily exciting. Especially in the world of the books, which kind of allow this unsureness. There are so many angles on so many stories which happen in the books," he added. Baginski also mentioned the initial backlash when Cavill was announced as Geralt.

Continuing his statement, the producer expressed, "There was huge, huge noise on the internet. They didn't believe he would be a perfect Geralt. [But] he became a perfect Geralt." He concluded, "I'm, on the same level, excited for Liam. It's another Geralt, but it's still an amazing actor with great charisma. And he'll give a different flavor to this character, and a different style. And I'm very excited for that."

Volume two of The Witcher season three is scheduled to release on July 27. While fans have mixed feelings about Cavill's departure, they are also curious to see how the transition from his Geralt to Hemsworth's portrayal will unfold.

