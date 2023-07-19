Barbie star Ryan Gosling reflects on one of his most embarrassing roles he ever did

Barbie star Ryan Gosling has recently reflected on one of his most embarrassing roles he ever did over the years.



Ryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming rom-com, revealed he was a 13-year-old boy when he did one character which he’s still ashamed of.

The Notebook actor shared he joined The Mickey Mouse Club while working along Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

In a new interview with BBC Radio1, Ryan recalled playing of the characters on the “variety show” which he called the his “worst ever”.

When host asked about his previous character or costume that he still finds it ridiculous, The Gray Man actor said, “I was a hamster at one point.”

After his confession, Ryan’s co-star Margot Robbie stated that Ryan had “walked into that one”, and to this, the La La Land star replied, “You do it to yourself man. Why’d you bring it up?”

Meanwhile, Ryan also disclosed that he had worn unique outfits that looked “pretty ridiculous my entire life”.

Currently, Ryan and Margot will be seen in a new movie, Barbie, which is slated to release on July 21.