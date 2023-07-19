Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking ‘humbled’: ‘Have been taken down a peg’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been taken down a peg despite ‘braving the Los Angeles traffic in a quest to make it’.

These accusations and claims against the Sussexes have been shared by royal commentator Angela Levin.

The claims in question have been shared during her piece for News.com.au.

There, Ms Levin said, “They have crossed an ocean, forded the Pacific Coast Highway and braved the Los Angeles traffic in their quest to make it, a quest that right now is looking like it’s going about as well as Harold Godwinson holding off the Norman Conquest.”

“Harold, ‘Harold’ and Meghan have all given it their darnedest, but things have not exactly gone their way.”

“Which might explain why, these days, Meghan is reportedly ‘humbled’ and has been ‘brought down a peg’,” she also added before concluding her piece.

For those unversed, this is in response to the new photos taken by Jill Ishkanian who papped the Duchess at a local farmers market.

The same photographer also offered some behavioral analysis into the Duchess’ body language at the time and said, “This would be the fourth time [photographing Meghan] since 2021 and I had a different vibe from her this time.”

Before concluding she even told Newsweek at the time, “When you do this kind of work you become very intuitive.”