Prince Harry makes ‘human equivalent of the semicolon’ Prince Edward look fun

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for making ‘underappreciated unused and often forgotten’ Prince Edward look interesting even though he appears to be the ‘human equivalent of the semicolon’.

These claims and ridicule have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au, where she said , “Do you think Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh might be a tad, secretly, in his heart of hearts, relieved?”

Because “For decade upon decade, the late Queen’s fourth child was the human equivalent of the semicolon – underappreciated, unused and often forgotten.”

“And he was also the constitutionally irrelevant genetic footnote who was responsible for the most mortifying, toe-curling flop in modern royal history aside from that one-time Princess Margaret put out her beat poetry on vinyl.”

“That is, until recent times,” Ms Elser said before adding, “with the advent of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Big American Adventure.”

At the end of the day, “They have crossed an ocean, forded the Pacific Coast Highway and braved the Los Angeles traffic in their quest to make it, a quest that right now is looking like it’s going about as well as Harold Godwinson holding off the Norman Conquest.”