The Witcher's Tomek Baginski reflects on Henry Cavill's journey as 'Geralt'

Tomek Baginski, the executive producer of The Witcher, has recently shared his opinion about the boycott calls from fans amidst the main character change in the series and reflected on Henry's journey of portraying Geralt of Rivia in the series.



After the exit of Henry Cavill, the show's management has planned to replace him with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. Reacting to this decision, fans have called for a boycott of the show.

Beginski recently opened up about these and shared their strategy to deal with these calls. He said that they would 'wait and watch' for fans' reactions to character change in season four of the series.

In an interview with Metro, Baginski said he remembers what it was like all those years ago when Henry first starred in the series.

He added several fan speculations and opinions about Henry being unfit for the job in 2018, but they eventually fell in love with the character when the series was released.

He continued, "I am very excited about what Liam will bring to the show."

Tomek recalled that even Henry took his time to play the iconic character of Geralt of Rivia.

He added, "We had hiatus when shooting season one during Christmas. During this hiatus, both director and Henry analysed some of the material shot before, and I remember when Henry returned after the hiatus, he returned with Geralt's voice. But before that, it was not like that."

Tomek Baginski seemed excited to again witness the discovery of Geralt in Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth after the exit of Henry from the series.