Melanoma campaigner Suki Thompson's heartbreaking interview leaves Susanna Reid in tears

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid was seen holding back her tears in an emotional interview with her terminally ill friend Suki Thompson.

Suki has been diagnosed with cancer four times, with the latest diagnosis being the most severe, revealing that cancer has spread to her brain, and she might only have a few weeks or days to live.

Suki is an active campaigner for raising awareness about melanomas. Amidst her terminal illness, Suki showed ironclad spirits, vowing to continue raising awareness about the disease.

In a heart-touching moment, when both friends told how much they meant to each other, Susanna became visibly emotional and tearful.

Susanna said, "It's been a privilege knowing you and being friends with you."

She hailed Suki's work, declaring it remarkable, adding, "Keep going. Human Sunshine."

The interview became overwhelmed with emotions when Susanna was visibly choking back her tears following remarks - "I am so inspired by having a friend like you, Susanna" by Suki Thompson.

Suki, speaking from her bed in a hospice in Cornwall, was joined by her daughter and talked about how she didn't know the time she had left in this world.

She vowed to use her remaining time to raise awareness about melanomas, reports Dailymail.

She stresses using sun creams to protect skin from scorching weather across Europe.

Last month (June), Suki shared an emotional video of herself and her friend Susanna. She captioned, "Friends are so important to our well-being, and @susannareif100 is one of the best."

