Whoopi Goldberg extends support to Miranda Lambert after concert ‘selfies’ drama

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her personal point of view.

Goldberg was recently spotted supporting Miranda Lambert over her concert ‘selfies’ drama as she stormed off the set of ABC's The View on Tuesday after a heated debate.

The country music singer was caught in a controversy when she stopped her Las Vegas performance in the middle to blast some fans for taking selfies instead listening to her track.

After showing the entire clip, co-host Sunny Hostin, 54, read out the prices fans paid for tickets and took the side of the concertgoers, saying that she was 'going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets. I'm sorry, just me!'

Goldberg, 67, disagreed and used Hostin's point against her in taking the side of the country superstar.

'You know what? Stay home. If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come,' Goldberg said before walking away moments later.

Hostin responded by saying she typically takes pictures at concerts in order to preserve memories.

'Maybe I wanna play it again,' she said. 'Maybe I want the picture and I want the music in the background.'

Goldberg then got fed up and left her seat, 'I'm leaving y'all!'.

Lambert left fans stunned on Sunday when she paused her concert to condemn guests for 'taking selfies' during her set.

A TikTok video showed the star singing her ballad when she asked the pianist to stop playing.

Lambert said to the accompanist, 'I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.'

The clip showed some fans walking out as one person said, 'Let's go — you don't do that to fans.'