Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce is ‘literally made up’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked split rumours over the course of the past few months.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who got married in 2018, recently had to face major blows after garnering popularity in the US, since they exited their royal roles in 2020

However, Page Six refutes all rumours of their split, citing a source close to the couple none of it has any weight.

“It’s not true, it’s literally made up,” the insider revealed.



The news comes after RadarOnline claimed that Harry and Meghan are “taking time apart” to rebuild their bond as the couple had major differences getting in the way.

An insider told the outlet the outlet that the pair is “trying to figure out what hit them.” Moreover, Harry “doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

The insider went on to add that Prince Harry is trying to “find himself.”

The couple themselves have not made a comment on the ongoing rumours but the have been making plenty of solo appearances with just one of them being together.

Furthermore, Harry is in the midst of heading to his ‘second home’ Africa to film his upcoming Netflix project where the royal “feels more like himself.”

Previously, Bella magazine reported that the former Suits actress decided to “step away” from the Sussex brand after their Spotify deal was cancelled last month.

“Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support,” a source told the outlet.

Prince Harry wed Meghan in 2018 and shares two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.