Matt Damon spills details of Christopher Nolan approaching him for ‘Oppenheimer’

Matt Damon spills amusing details of Christopher Nolan approaching him for ‘Oppenheimer’

Matt Damon shared a hilarious story about how Christopher Nolan approached him and Emily Blunt for his upcoming thriller Oppenheimer.

The Jason Bourne star said that the acclaimed filmmaker had an awkward interaction with the Devil Wears Prada actor’s husband John Krasinski while he was coming to talk to him about the movie.

Damon, who lives in the same building as Blunt and Krasinski, said that Nolan did not want to give both actors the impression that he was doing “convenient casting" for his upcoming biographical thriller.

“There was actually a funny story,” Damon told Access Hollywood. “Because when Chris [Nolan] came to talk to me about the movie, he bumped into John [Krasinski] in the lobby.”

“He already knew that he was gonna go to Emily. But he didn’t want to do it on the same day, because he didn’t want it to seem like he was going to just one apartment building to cast his movie,” he added.

Chiming in, Blunt said the Oscar nominated director was showing respect to both the stars by not offering them the film the same day hence he approached them during separate visits.

“He didn’t want it to be offensive to me if it seemed like convenient casting, you know. He was like, ‘Well I’m here,’” she said.

The film, starring Cillian Murphy as the lead, is slated to be released on 21st July 2023.