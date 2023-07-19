Sofia Vergara receives strong support amidst divorce announcement

Sofia Vergara is receiving strong support from her co-stars amid her divorce announcement.

Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen did not let Sofia alone in her tough time as she made sure to extend her support after her separation from Joe Manganiello.

Sofia is well acclaimed for her role in the popular television series Modern Family.

Amid this, the former co-star star Julie took to social media on Tuesday to give the Colombian bombshell some props.

In the comment section of a post that saw Sofia in a blue-and-black leopard print one-piece swimsuit while vacationing in Capri, Italy, 53-year-old Bowen hit the like button.

Bowen also said, 'This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!' She added five red heart emojis.

Sofia's eye-popping images where she was soaking up the Mediterranean sun on a balcony were first shared on Monday.

Bowen and Vergara co-starred on Modern Family.

The former swimsuit model has been showing off her toned and tanned figure in several new posts.

On Monday they revealed they have split after seven years of marriage.

In a statement, they said: 'We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.'

A source added: 'Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.'

The couple wed in Florida in 2015 and have no children together.