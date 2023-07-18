 
Tuesday July 18, 2023
Lawyer of Meghan Markle's sister insults her

A personal attack has been launched against Prince Harry's wife

By Web Desk
July 18, 2023
Meghan Markle has been targeted by the lawyer of her estranged sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha Markle’s lawyer Peter Ticktin has said that the Duchess of Sussex is "most probably a sociopath."

Peter made these remarks about Meghan Markle as she and Samantha prepare for a legal battle over whether her libel lawsuit against the Duchess can proceed to trial.

The Newsweek quoted Peter Ticktin as saying: “I'm not certain as to her exact diagnoses. I don't know for sure whether she is a psychopath, a sociopath, or has a borderline personality disorder with narcissistic tendencies.”

The lawyer, who is a senior partner at The Ticktin Law Group, further said, “I just believe she's one of these, most probably a sociopath."

It is to be noted here that earlier a former palace staffer had also dubbed Meghan Markle a sociopath, which royal expert Valentine Low mentioned in his biography ‘Courtiers’.

Talking about her relationship with Prince Harry, Peter Ticktin said: "This wasn't love on first date. It was a calculated psycho to land a prince."