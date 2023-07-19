Sofia Vergara's 'drinking' habit sinks her 7 years of marriage?

Joe Manganiello reportedly had issue with Sofia Vergara's 'drinking and partying'

Sofia Vergara is known for her wild parties and liberal views on booze. On the other, her now-ex, Joe Manganiello, was a recovering alcoholic.

This upside-down mixture was believed as a key irritant in their relationship, as both called it quits after seven years of marriage.

A source close to the former couple told DailyMail that red flags were raised to the Magic Mike alum about the 51 thoughts on sobriety.



"Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage," the insider added.

The actor "was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her. He did not think that he was going to change her but he also didn't think about the implications this could have on their marriage."

A second source, meanwhile, stressed that the actor supported her ex's sobriety decision.

Weighing in on the matter, several sobriety experts double down on the low chances of success in the relationship when one of the couples is not sober, despite their understanding.

Katrina Petersen, an addiction expert, believed the pair's relationship was "doomed to fail from the start" and added Joe's struggle to remain sober was feared to be double after her wife's usual alcohol intake.

"It is a disease, and when people close to you are exposing you to triggers. it is going to make the fight to stay sober that much harder," she added.

In 2002, Joe shunned alcoholism and aired his journey to Men's Health in 2019.

"There was a point where I really thought I was broken beyond the point of being able to be fixed," he continued.

"Drinking was a way for me not to have to deal with me. And I think that acting was a way for me to not have to be me either."