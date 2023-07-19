Marcus Rashford extends Manchester United contract until 2028.—Twitter@MarcusRashford

Marcus Rashford, the talented forward of Manchester United, has inked a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2028, with a lucrative weekly wage of £325,000. The negotiations between Rashford and the club had been ongoing for a considerable period, given that his previous contract was set to expire in 2024.



Under the stewardship of new manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford experienced a remarkable resurgence last season, netting an impressive 30 goals in 56 matches. Since his debut against Midtjylland in 2016, the 25-year-old has amassed an impressive tally of 123 goals in 359 games for his beloved club.

Expressing his deep-rooted connection with the team, Rashford shared, "I joined Manchester United as a young boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed continue to drive me every time I have the honor of wearing the iconic shirt. While I have already had incredible experiences at this esteemed club, there is still much more to achieve, and I remain relentlessly committed to winning more trophies in the years to come."

Despite receiving more lucrative offers from both domestic and foreign clubs, Rashford made the decision to stay loyal to Manchester United, turning down the allure of greater financial gains. He committed to the club until June 2028 and expressed his faith in manager Erik ten Hag's ability to deliver further success. Rashford emphasised, "I assure you that I will give my all to help the team reach its full potential, and I sense the same determination within the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited about the future under this manager."

Rashford has encountered challenges both on and off the pitch throughout his career. Following his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, he, along with two other England players, became victims of racial abuse. Furthermore, he underwent shoulder surgery in August 2021, which impacted his form and resulted in a modest goal tally of five during the season. As a result, he was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for four Nations League matches in June 2022.

However, Rashford's fortunes took a positive turn last season, particularly after the World Cup, where he scored 10 goals in as many Premier League games following the tournament's restart. He played a pivotal role in helping Manchester United secure a place in the Champions League and even found the net in the Carabao Cup final victory against Newcastle United.

John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, praised Rashford's embodiment of the qualities required to succeed at the club. Murtough commented, "He is an exceptional talent, yet he remains humble, dedicated, and driven. As he enters his prime years, we believe there is still much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus possesses to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United. Collaborating with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff provides the ideal environment for Marcus to further develop into one of the world's best attacking players."