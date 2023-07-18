Robert Downey Jr reveals Kate Winslet criticised the actor over ‘British accent’

Rober Downey Jr has recently revealed Kate Winslet criticised him for his “British accent”.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Iron Man star recalled his audition for The Holiday movie opposite Kate years ago.

“We both got called in just as seat fillers,” said the 58-year-old.

The Sherlock Holmes actor explained, “Director Nancy Meyers needed someone to read with the gals and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us.’”

“And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point,’” stated the Due Date actor.

However, Robert shared what Kate said, “That is the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.”

The Dolittle star remembered, saying, “I’ll check out now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar.”

What’s interesting is that the Avengers star has played many British roles over the years.

The actor not only played Sherlock Holmes in two big-budget movies, he also earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Charlie Chaplin in the Chaplin movie.

Meanwhile, Robert will be seen in upcoming movie, Oppenheimer, which is slated to release in theatres on July 21.