Prince William, Kate Middleton left to deal with major issue after Sussexes’ exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their exit from the royal family in 2020, and following that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left to pick up after them.



Daniela Elser, royal commentator for News.com.au, suggested that the two royal couples are struggling with the paps in their own countries.

Elser noted that Meghan and Prince Harry have been “papped more in the last four months” than Prince William and Kate, and their family “have been in the last four years.”

Elser claimed that they are all living a life that they do not want courtesy of each other.

“Meghan has not gotten some peaceful life where she can waft around the toney environs of Santa Barbara putting her titanium Amex to work before repairing home to polish her collection of Emmys,” Elser described.

“And Kate has not ended up in a situation where she and husband Prince William have another co-HRH couple to help share the royal working load with them.”

She further added that the Sussexes are “now facing a major career slump” and the Waleses have been “left to single-handedly carry the can for the monarchy.”

The expert analysed how the paparazzi are dealing covering the two royal daughters-in-law in their own vicinities.

Meghan is currently in California while Kate is dutifully appearing for her royal duties.

She noted the major difference in the paparazzi coverage over the two couple is that Meghan and Harry are photographed on their casual everyday outings while the Prince and Princess of Wales are during their royal appearances, where they are meant to be seen.