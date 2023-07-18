Royal expert slams ‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig for snubbing Kate Middleton

A royal expert has slammed 'James Bond' star Daniel Craig and his wife actress Rachel Weisz for not greeting Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with honour during chat in the royal box at Wimbledon on Sunday.



Richard Eden took to Instagram and shared a photo where Kate Middleton can be seen talking to the celebrity couple in the royal box.

However, Daniel Craig and Rachel are seen sitting on their seats while speaking to the Princess of Wales, who is seen standing.

The royal expert criticized the celebrity couple, saying, “This photograph makes me uneasy.”

“While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn't they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales?.”



Richard Eden went on to say, “Craig could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses."

Rachel and Daniel enjoyed the game from the royal box alongside Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Sunday.