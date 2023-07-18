Barbie's Ryan Gosling shares his top 10 essentials for embracing Ken energy

Barbie's Ryan Gosling recently took to the spotlight to share his top 10 "Kencentials" – essential items for embracing the spirit of Ken, Barbie's iconic companion.

In a video for GQ, Gosling, known for his roles in popular films like "La La Land" and "Drive," humorously presented a list of must-have items to tap into the elusive "Kenergy" of Ken.

Gosling's list kicked off with the lightning headband, a crucial accessory that serves both form and function for aspiring Kens.



Sunglasses took a prominent spot on Gosling's list, with Kens advised to carry at least two pairs at all times.



A Ken clutch, reminiscent of the packaging Kens are sold in, made its appearance as a reminder to break free from societal expectations and embody Ken's full potential.



Watches according to Gosling, serve as a symbol of busyness and importance. While acknowledging that Kens might not always have a jam-packed schedule, he emphasized the significance of appearing busy and purposeful to uphold the Ken persona.



Books, although Gosling had only one in hand, were praised as essential props for Kens to create an illusion of having varied interests.



As a self-proclaimed beach Ken, Gosling deemed a surfboard necessary to establish scale and portray a human-sized Ken.



Gosling's whimsical list continued with roller blades, an item he insisted on carrying at all times, as his Ken's Barbie has a penchant for rollerblading. He humorously emphasized the importance of always having them on hand by echoing Barbie's inquiry, "Did you bring your roller blades?"

To keep his name in the mix, Gosling included Ken underwear, featuring his name boldly written.



A faux mink coat made its appearance on the list as an item capable of defining Kens when their thoughts, experiences, or accomplishments fall short.



The Ken fanny pack, a stylish accessory with Ken's name adorned in Metallica font, made the list due to its versatility.



Gosling concluded his list with a heartfelt reminder that behind every great Barbie stands a Ken who is content with his supportive role. Expressing that he embraces being "just Ken," Gosling emphasized the importance of standing by Barbie's side and being there for her whenever she needs it.

While Gosling's presentation was delivered with his signature humor and wit, it provided a glimpse into the world of Kens.

