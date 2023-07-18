Michael Cera reveals he wanted to quit industry after successful film 'Superbad'

Michael Cera is all set to star in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Barbie actor revealed that he wanted to quit industry after the success of his two successful films, Juno and Superbad.

Cera told The Guardian that he got uncomfortable with the fame that he received after his 2007 films.

For him, fame makes one feel uncomfortable, weird and paranoid. However, there are a lot of great things about fame, but also there are bad energies too.

He revealed that after the fame of these two films: “I didn’t know how to handle walking down the street.”

“Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there’s a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle.”

He quoted the example of drunken people who give away toxic vibes on recognizing a celebrity despite being enthusiastic.

“You know, if people are drunk, and they recognize you, and they’re very enthusiastic, but it can be kind of toxic too,” added Cera.

He further stated: “When you’re a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you — they’re not that respectful of you or your physical space. I didn’t know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries."

"It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me. It was a mistake.”

The 35-year-old actor revealed that he wanted to leave the industry at one point due to disappointment.

“There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous. I was kind of having a bit of a crisis. I was really not enjoying the level of heat. I really didn’t know if I was going to keep being an actor.”

Michael Cera concluded saying: “I think I wanted to be a working actor who can enjoy my day-to-day life, and the world that I’ve created for myself,” he said. “I think that was the overall thing I was trying to figure out", reported Variety.