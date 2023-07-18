BBC's Andrew Castle sparks reactions with ageist comments about Brad Pitt during Wimbledon

BBC commentator Andrew Castle's ageist comments about Brad Pitt during Wimbledon sparked reactions from viewers.

Castle's commentary while the camera was focused on the Fight Club alum sitting in the Royal Box when Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were on a break, was not very well received.

"How does he look that good, that guy Brad Pitt,” Castle said of the handsome hunk, who was sipping coffee. "59 years old. Senior figure of the American entertainment industry.”

"This is an entertainment, and this is a great show,” the commentator added. “The stage is Centre Court at Wimbledon."

His comments about Pitt’s age did not sit well with the viewers who took to Twitter to bash the British broadcaster saying he was "obsessed" with the actor’s age.

"What's with the Wimbledon commentator's obsession with Brad Pitt's age and how ‘youthful’ he looks despite it LOL,” one user wrote.

"Brad Pitt is at Wimbledon and he is as sexy as ever at the age of 59,” another penned, "The bbc should not do so-called ‘tennis coverage’ but instead should dedicate itself to contemplating things Brad Pitt is older and younger than."

"Anyone up for a drinking game every time Andrew Castle talks about someone's age? #WimbledonFinal #wimbledon2023 #Wimbledon,” one comment read.