Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent as Kate Middleton, William honour Camilla on 76th birthday

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently stayed silent as Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured Queen Camilla on her birthday on Monday.



Camilla celebrated her 76th birthday on Monday, her first since becoming Queen.

The future king and his wife took to social media to wish Camilla a very happy birthday.

Kate and William shared a sweet photo of Camilla and wrote, “A very happy birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!” followed by birthday cake emoji.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan apparently refrained from publicly sending their birthday wishes to King Charles sweetheart.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to US, where they happily live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Last year, they also did not appear to send a message to King Charles as he celebrated his 74th birthday in November.