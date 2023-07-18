Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez were ‘everything’ to each other but relationship ‘didn’t work’

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez were ‘everything’ to each other but ‘didn’t work’

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were living in their marital bliss but they eventually grew apart leading to their divorce.

The Positions singer, 30 and the real estate agent, 27, were “everything” for one another, a source told Daily Mail. However, when they entered the “post-covid world”, their differences became more apparent.

The real problem started when the Grammy-winning artist travelled to London to film the upcoming movie, Wicked.

The couple was “was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years” but the long distance became an issue for them, an insider told People Magazine.

The Daily Mail source said that Dalton Gomez was “taken aback” by the Grande’s celebrity status.

The insider at People shared that while the Into You crooner “wanted to make a life [in LA] with Dalton” the long distance became “an issue for them.”

The source explained that Dalton’s career, as a luxury real estate agents is “demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage,”

The source added that Dalton Gomez is “super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles” which is why the marriage “didn’t work” and the two split.

Nonetheless, the couple does not have any bad blood towards each other. “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan,” the insider noted.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people in attendance. They had announced their engagement in November 2020, just 11 months after dating.