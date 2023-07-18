Christopher Nolan gives thumbs-down to superhero trilogy redo

Christopher Nolan has developed the critically-hit 'Dark Knight' trilogy

The Batman's saga ended with the 2012's Dark Knight Rises as Christopher Nolan explicitly denied ever returning to any superhero trilogy.

Speaking to YouTuber HugoDécrypte, the auteur asked the director whether he would recreate his magic again in another superhero film.

“No," Nolan emphatically said.

Previously, the Batman star Christian Bale revealed he would wear a cape again if Nolan helmed the project.

"I had a pact with Chris Nolan," he told ScreenRant last year.

"We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.'

In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

In other news, Nolan has cast her daughter Flora Nolan in Oppenheimer.

But, it was for a blast, a nuclear one.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the auteur explained that she appeared in the tense vision of J. Robert Oppenheimer or Cillian Murphy, where she fully melted in the nuclear explosion.

"We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," Nolan continued.

"So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."