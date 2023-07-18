Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in tears after string of blows?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seem to be in tears after being hit by string of blows including recent Emmy snub and Spotify deal collapse.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be in hot waters after being hit by a series of heavy blows that one entertainment writer describes as entering their 'Anna Nicole Smith' phase, giving a harsh commentary on the unfortunate string of events that some are calling a 'reverse Cinderella story'.



"And so here we are, only three and a half years after they made a break for it, with the couple’s Hollywood careers appearing to have entered the Anna Nicole Smith phase: Concerning. Messy. Fraught." Ms Elser wrote for news.com.au.

The two recently had their $25million (£20million) deal in 2020 come to an end with Markle's podcast 'Archetypes' not being renewed for another series.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have also lost out on an Emmy nomination for their six-part tell-all series Harry & Meghan that landed groundbreaking numbers for Netflix when released in December of 2022.



There are speculation and rumours about the couple's next move, with reports suggesting Meghan is going to make a comeback in her personal career separate from her business ventures with Prince Harry.