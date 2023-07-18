Tom Holland fans cover him after 'The Crowded Room' storm

Tom Holland's gay scene in 'The Crowded Room' created a maelstrom on the internet

Fans are rushing to the defense of Tom Holland after he was under fire for a bold scene in The Crowded Room.

The latest episode of the AppleTV+ series created an uproar on the internet after some Twitterati started a trend against the Marvel star with the hashtag “NotMySpiderman.”

Holland’s fans are also bemused over the backlash after previous Spider-Man actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield have also played gay characters onscreen.

Earlier, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger weighed in on the negative reviews of the series.

“The message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate,” Holland told Unilad’s Get a Job.

“It’s an act of bravery,” adding, “Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way.”