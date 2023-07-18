 
Monday July 17, 2023
Fatal road crash claims life of PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son

Anza Tariq's car collided with a roadside pole and overturned on Seventh Avenue in Islamabad

By Web Desk
July 18, 2023
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son Anza Tariq (L) and a picture of his overturned car (R). —Twitter@Islamabadies

In a heart-wrenching incident, Anza Tariq, the son of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), met with a fatal accident in Islamabad. 

The tragedy unfolded when Anza Tariq's vehicle collided with a roadside pole and overturned while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist on Seventh Avenue. The force of the impact left Anza Tariq critically injured, and he was swiftly rushed to the hospital. 

Sadly, despite receiving medical treatment, Anza Tariq succumbed to his injuries. 