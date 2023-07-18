Fatal road crash claims life of PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son

In a heart-wrenching incident, Anza Tariq, the son of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), met with a fatal accident in Islamabad.
The tragedy unfolded when Anza Tariq's vehicle collided with a roadside pole and overturned while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist on Seventh Avenue. The force of the impact left Anza Tariq critically injured, and he was swiftly rushed to the hospital.
Sadly, despite receiving medical treatment, Anza Tariq succumbed to his injuries.
"Seema's visit from Pakistan to Nepal was only in relation to the Indian citizen," says report
Islamabad and Tehran also hope to eliminate terrorism in their border areas via this agreement, according to ISPR
Premier also credits IMF agreement for decline in petrol prices in fortnightly review
PM Shehbaz Sharif criticises PTI Chairman Imran Khan over failure to deliver as prime minister
"HEC urges you to ensure the accreditation of professional degree programmes," tweets HEC
Successful feat achieved by the two Pakistanis marked a significant achievement for the nation