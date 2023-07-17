'Love Island' winner Davide Sanclimenti enjoys beach outing after split from Ekin-Su

'Love Island' winner Davide Sanclimenti took to social media to share snaps from his Rome getaway

Davide Sanclimenti, who emerged as the victor of Love Island 2022, was spotted basking in the sun in Rome, flaunting his well-defined abdominal muscles and appearing unfazed by his recent split from co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Although he joked about the possibility of returning to the UK with a sunburn, the 28-year-old reality TV heartthrob didn't waste any time in soaking up the rays in his hometown, and even shared pictures of his shirtless body with his 1.7 million Instagram fans.



Davide's recent trip to Italy included spending time with several people, including his beloved mother Nadia, and attending a Formula E racing driving contest.

The highly anticipated Hankook Rome E-Prix, which was described as one of the most thrilling races ever, took place two weeks before the final in London.

In a photo from the event, Davide can be seen posing in front of a flashy racing car, sporting an open-chested shirt that showcased his physique.

In addition to the thrilling activities, the Love Island heartthrob managed to take a moment to showcase his timeless good looks while relaxing shirtless on the beach.

Davide, who posted a picture of himself perched on a cliff, appearing ready to dive into the sea, appeared to be easing his heartache after his breakup.

Despite receiving approval from his delighted mother about his relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who exclaimed that she could "tell she is sincere," the couple seemed to have called it quits just 11 months after their Love Island victory.