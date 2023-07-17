Sun to launch fireballs at Earth in upcoming risky solar flare, warn Russian scientists

Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare on Oct. 2, 2014. — Nasa/SDO

Massive solar flares could hit the Earth on Monday and seriously disrupt satellite communications, Russian scientists warned, adding that flares will be a result of a string of turbulent disturbances on the Sun's 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit hot surface.

The Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow reported that "Class X flares are possible, including proton flares" and that "short-wave radio conditions are expected to deteriorate" after three solar flares were reportedly observed on Sunday.

The largest bursts in the solar system, known as X-class flares, have the potential to produce long-lasting radiation storms. An energetic solar particle storm primarily made up of protons is known as a proton flare.

Strong magnetic fields within and around the Sun recombine to produce solar flares. According to Nasa, they have the potential to harm satellites and communication technology as well as have an impact on the Earth's magnetic field.

Elon Musk's SpaceX lost 40 satellites in 2022 due to a geomagnetic storm that was brought on by a powerful solar flare.

The Fedorov Institute reported that three solar flares were seen on Sunday, with one lasting 14 minutes and interfering with radio communication.

A "strong radio blackout" recently occurred in some regions of the US, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Centre.

“The flare came from a large and complex region denoted as sunspot group 3354,” NOAA said, adding that it led to a "temporary degradation or complete loss of High Frequency (HF) radio signals on some of the sunlit sides of Earth."

The giant sunspot, AR3354, was first spotted on June 27 and increased rapidly within two days to a size about 10 times larger than Earth, raising concerns among space weather scientists, according to the Independent.

Nasa stated: "Sunspots are areas that appear dark on the surface of the Sun. They appear dark because they are cooler than other parts of the Sun's surface."

"The magnetic field lines near sunspots cause explosions as they reorganise, causing solar flares. It releases a lot of radiation into space. The intense intense explosion, releases radiation that can interfere with our radio communications here on Earth," said Nasa.

Apart from this, another concern is solar storm events in which huge amounts of coronal mass ejection (CME) take place, travelling from space to hit the Earth's magnetic field.

Their effects could spark geomagnetic storms. As a result, the satellites, communication, internet connectivity, and GPS could be disrupted or damaged. It could also cause power grid failures.