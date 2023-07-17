Hugh Jackman brings joy to ‘Deadpool 3’ set as he hands out lottery tickets

Hugh Jackman continued his reputation as one of Hollywood's nicest men by distributing scratch-it lottery tickets to his crew members during the filming of Deadpool 3 in the south of England.
He was spotted carrying a stack of tickets on set and was seen handing them out with a smile between takes. Jackman has made a tradition out of handing out lottery tickets on set and has done so in the past during his filming.
In 2015 he posted a a photo on social media where he held a lottery ticket and captioned it: “One of my favorite traditions is handing out scratch tickets to the cast and crew. Maybe this is THE one!”
In Deadpool 3, the titular character will utilize Cable's time travel device to rescue Wolverine before his demise in 2029.
However, they will be lost in the Multiverse and chased by Mobius, who has access to time-traveling technology.
Ryan Reynolds recently announced a new addition to the movie's cast, revealing that The Crown's Emma Corrin is set to join the cast as a villain. Ryan tweeted: "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!"
Earlier, he had announced that Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2024, but the movie has become one of the first big-budget ones to whose production has been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Her fans are trying to defend her online
'Love Island' winner Davide Sanclimenti took to social media to share snaps from his Rome getaway
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez decide to end their marriage
Their Netflix documentary released late last year
Hollywood starts watched the Wimbledon final
Source Music received criticism after Sakura explained that she had been invited to a Louis Vuitton event