Benedict Cumberbatch grows emotional after receiving connection with grandfather

Benedict Cumberbatch took up the task of navigating the Isle of Skye, facing off against major waterfalls

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch grew emotional as he found a connection with his grandfather on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. The English actor took up the task of navigating Scotland’s Isle of Skye, facing off against major waterfalls and sea cliffs.

As a surprise for Benedict, Bear asked the British Royal Navy to send a nuclear submarine for their extraction as a way for him to feel close to a part of his past. The actor grew emotional and wiped his eyes as the submarine then emerged from under the sea.

Benedict's grandfather used to be a World War II submariner and was sent by the British Royal Navy for an extraction, surfacing off the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

He expressed his feelings, saying: “I feel interestingly connected to my grandfather and it's very moving. I'm tearing up now. My grandfather has been playing in my mind over the last couple of days and I felt a very immediate connection to him. And to see the submarine was very much an ‘oh my God’ shock moment. It was amazing. I was so moved. The last couple of days have been extraordinary, what an experience.”

Bear also gave his two cents on the moment, saying: “It was a very special moment, the best extraction we've done on any journey on any show of any season.”