'Oppenheimer' New York premiere cancelled amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Universal has issued an announcement expressing further support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. In light of this, the planned New York red carpet event for the movie "Oppenheimer" on July 17 has been canceled.

The decision to cancel the event follows SAG-AFTRA's declaration of the strike during the London premiere of the film on Thursday, July 15. In a display of solidarity, the cast and crew walked out of the premiere.

"Oppenheimer," a highly anticipated film by Christopher Nolan, is scheduled for release on July 21. Prior to its wide release, the movie had been screened in Paris and London, although the latter screening was disrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Prominent stars such as Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. participated in the walkout during the premiere.

SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, initiated the strike following the recent strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The primary demands of the strike focus on improved working conditions and fair pay.

With a membership of over 160,000 actors, SAG-AFTRA's strike regulations prevent its members from promoting their movies. The impact of this strike on the industry is expected to be substantial and long-lasting.