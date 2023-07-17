Ryan Gosling makes rare comment about Barbie ‘avalanche’ landing in his house

Ryan Gosling was in for a surprise as he landed the role of Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie.

Gosling revealed that his home that he shares with wife Eva Mendes and two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, had an 'avalanche' of Barbie arrive.

“All things Barbie landed in my house at the same time – Barbie the doll and also the film,” he dished before the premiere at London’s Cineworld in Leicester Square.

He added, “It was just sort of like a Barbie avalanche, I had to reckon with it.”

When asked about the online criticism, Gosling laughed it off. “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken.”

“Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” he asked emphatically. “And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing.”

Gosling then went on to talk about the ridiculous notion of Ken’s job and how nobody cared about it in an interview with GQ last month.

“His job is beach. For 60 years, his job has been beach. What the f--k does that even mean?”

Gosling further pondered, “But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never [expletive] with Ken. That’s the point.”

He continued, “If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So, your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”