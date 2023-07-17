Alia Bhatt's 'Ed-a-Mama' likely to be bought by Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani has reportedly proposed INR 300-350 crore valuation of Alia Bhatt's brand

Alia Bhatt's clothing brand for kids, Ed-a-Mama, will most likely be purchased by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani.

Mukesh and Isha is reportedly aiming to step into the clothing segment by finalizing a deal with Alia by purchasing her brand.

The deal is expected to conclude in the next 7–10 days. As per Pinkvilla, the deal is in the final stages.

In 2020, the Brahmastra actress launched brand Ed-a-Mama. Her brand offered sustainable and affordable clothing options for kids, primarily belonging to age group 4-12.

Alia, 30, has been sending kids clothes to her industry fellows for the promotion of her brand. In return, they also tend to support her business.

As per the reports, the value of the actress’ brand is around INR 150 crore. However, Isha and Mukesh have proposed INR 300–350 crore for the brand.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next big film with Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on July 28.