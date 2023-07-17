Royal family celebrates Queen Camilla’s 76th birthday

Britain's Royal family including King Charles are celebrating the 76th birthday of Queen Camilla today.



Palace, on behalf of the king and others, shared Queen Camilla’s adorable photo to wish her a very happy birthday.

The palace tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!”

Royal fans also took an opportunity to wish Camilla.

One fan commented, “Happy birthday, Your Majesty! I didn't know we were born on the same day.”

“Wishing The Queen a very happy birthday … Enjoy your special day,” said the other.

The third fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen, hope she has a wonderful day!”

Camilla is celebrating her 76th birthday today, July 17, her first birthday since ascending to the throne as the Queen Consort of King Charles.