Rihanna becomes 'first female artist' to achieve 'one billion streams' on ten songs

Rihanna became the richest female artist in 2021

Barbadian singer Rihanna has become the first female artist to have received one billion streams on ten songs.

The singer had taken over the most-streamed music platform Spotify by a storm.



The ten successful songs which made her achieve this milestone are Love the Way You Lie with Eminem, Work with Drake, This is what you came for, and We Found Love with Calvin Harris, Four Five Seconds with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, Umbrella with Jay-Z.

The list also includes some of her single tracks namely; Diamonds, I want and Love on the Brain, reports OiCanadian.

In 2022, the 35-year-old pop singer received an Oscar nomination for her hit soundtrack Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna has sold approximately 60 million albums whereas 215 million digital songs out of 100 million have been sold only in the United States, with which she became the most successful artist internationally. The Stay singer earned the title of the world's most richest female artist in 2021.

On the personal front, Rihanna is expecting another baby with A$AP Rocky. The duo already have a son named RZA.