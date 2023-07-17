Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have garnered attention of dating rumours since May, but they picked up pace after Michael Rubin’s annual White Party.

The former NFL athlete and the SKIMS founder were in attendance among the many celebrities who showed up for the party held on July 4.

The speculation about the alleged romance grew after a tipster at the party told Entertainment Tonight that “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking” at the party and “had a good time together,” leading to claims that they might both be more than friends.

But now, Rubin has refuted such claims detailing what really went down at this party, and if the two are actually an item.

“Honestly, they’re just friends,” Michael told ET at the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday, July 14, 2023.



He added, “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”



He continued, “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much.”

What really happened between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s party

“So, I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumours,” Rubin surmised. “We always want to laugh about it.”



Previously, insiders had told DailyMail that Brady and The Kardashians star were “super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

The source also claimed that Brady was “exactly her type.”

Moreover, according to People Magazine, a tipster shared that later in the evening, “Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

However, ET clarified that when a source revealed, “Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.” The source added that the two are “just friends.”