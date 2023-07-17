Chris Evans becomes target to trolls for dating Alba Baptista, Scott Evans comes out in support

Scott Evans defends brother's relationship in a podcast

The Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans has been largely trolled for his relationship with partner Alba Baptista; brother Scott Evans comes forward to support him.

Chris posted a compilation video of his cute moments with girlfriend Alba earlier in 2023 which confirmed their relationship.

The video, however, garnered major attention on social media and got subjected to trolls. Fans came out to share their response over their romance.

Clearly, they were not happy over the fact that Chris was off the market.

Scott, to show support to his brother, spoke about it in the Viall Files podcast, he said that everything is tough in today’s world.

“It’s tough with everything … in the world; people can ruin things pretty quickly.”

He went on to say: “It’s not getting better, it’s only getting worse. The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that.”

He also quoted his own example how people have made his life difficult for him for dating a guy.

The 39-year-old actor added: “Because you think, ‘I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy’ and all of a sudden it’s article after article, after article, [and] everybody [is] just being like you are a piece of crap to anybody he’s tried to date and just destroying them.”

“You can only take that for so long, and it makes relationships kind of hard for him”, Scott concluded.

In January 2023, an insider reported to US Magazine that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are in a relationship, and they have got serious about each other in a very less time.

Sources revealed: “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight.”