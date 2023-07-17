David Beckham and Victoria make stylish appearance at Lionel Messi event

David Beckham and his wife Victoria stepped outside in style as they turned heads at the most special event.

The famous couple is well known for its eye-popping appearances.

David arrives at DRV PNK Stadium before Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi is introduced at the unveiling event and press conference in Florida on Sunday.

David was looking dapper as he was dressed to the nines for the event. He was clad in a navy blazer and a pale blue shirt as he arrived with his wife Victoria.

He appeared in great spirits as he stepped out of his car and greeted guests with a handshake.

Victoria looked typically chic in a white blazer and black top while accessorising with over-sized sunglasses.

The fashion designer opted for a bronzed makeup look while her brunette locks were in a blown out style.

After being announced on Saturday, Messi, who joins the club as a Designated Player, said: 'I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

'This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home.'