Kylie Jenner rekindles her friendship with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner rekindled her friendship with her ex-BFF Jordyn Woods after the shocking split.

This event is a complete shock to the fans as Kylie had previously mentioned that Jordyn was the person who broke her family, and she hinted at the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The billionaire lip kit mogul, 25, stepped outside with the social media model, 25, as they were pictured having dinner together on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The former best friends appeared having a ball during their catch-up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to the sushi restaurant with Kylie.

For those unversed in 2019, Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian's then-baby daddy Tristan sent shockwaves after it emerged they had hooked up at a party. However, Woods later admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan during a sensational interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and she fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians as a result of the infidelity.

The kiss also led to Khloe splitting up with Tristan for another time. Infamously, after Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview aired, Khloe insisted over Twitter, 'You ARE the reason my family broke up!'