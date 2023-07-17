Prince George's closeness to 'other grandparents' unearthed

Prince George has a soft corner for his maternal grandparents
The young prince is fairly close to Carole and Michael Middleton, with whom he spent the first few months of his life.
Being the eldest grandchild, George has enjoyed various privileges in the family. Eversince the first month of his arrival, the future King was cherished by Kate Middleton's parents.
During a photo-op a month after the young Wales's birth, Michael made special arrangement to have a perfect picture.
A family friend said: “Michael had the perfect solution. He proposed that he would take the photo himself: organise a stress-free photoshoot in the garden and save them the bother of getting in a photographer who would take ages.
“It meant the nervous new parents could stop any time they wanted," they noted.
