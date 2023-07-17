Kim Kardashian left in stitches as fan makes hilarious comments about SKIMS

Kim Kardashian was left in stitches by a fan who claimed that the American star's clothing brand saved her life after being shot four times.

The 42-year-old TV star and businesswoman's fan posted a message on TikTok saying that she was wearing some of the star's shapewear when she was shot and said she believes SKIMS saved her life.



Kanye West's ex-wife was in shock over the incredible story, and the star shared it on her own platforms with the caption: "Wow."



The fan, Angelina Wiley, hilariously claimed that she was wearing a bodysuit from Kim’s line when she was shot last year – and that the clinging fabric "kept me from bleeding out." She joked on TikTok that she would wear the items all the time as it was actually like "body armour".

"Kim Kardashian saved my life,” she said. "This New Year's I got shot four times. The night I got shot I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit."

"It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I'm definitely going to buy some more," she added.

"I mean, I should wear it every day. It's like body armour for women. Call is fate or Jesus, but I’m gonna call it Kim,” she laughed.

“I’m gonna call it Kim for sure.”

Kardashian's fans were also stunned by the story, with some suggesting that Kim should feature Angelina in a her life saving brand's advertisement.



"Sign her to a campaign ASAP," reacted one person on TikTok.

Another fan chimed in: "If this doesn’t land you a SKIMS sponsorship I don’t know what will." The third one wrote it was a "beautiful story".

The fourtt person reacted as saying: "That’s actually incredible – glad you see you are OK.”