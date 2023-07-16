Nicole Kidman addresses magazine cover shoot criticism over wearing skimpy skirt

Nicole Kidman has recently addressed Vanity Fair cover shoot for wearing a skimpy Miu Mio micro skirt.



Kidman recalled being slammed for donning a micro skirt that reminded netizens of a “racy school uniform” in February 2022 magazine issue.

in a new interview with Stellar magazine on July 16, the Moulin Rouge! Star opened up that she won’t let critics stop her from “taking creative risk” in her career.

“I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them teenage choices because I just don't ever think of consequences,” said the 56-year-old.

The Far And Away actress also noted that her “brain” doesn’t think like that.

“I just go, ‘Oh, I'm going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform. Or ‘Oh my God, yeah, I'd love to do that’,” remarked the Batman Forever star.

The Hollywood star revealed that she’s not interested to know about the “hurtful things” that people say about her because this will only “prevent” her from “taking on creative projects” in future.

The Oscar winner disclosed that it was her “decision” to don the skimpy micro skirt, adding, “That was my choice.”

“I own it. I'm accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it”, she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Miu Mio skirt was also been seen wearing A-list celebs including Emma Corrin and Saweetie, and has been modelled by Zendaya and Hayley Bieber.