Russell Crowe enjoys playing tennis with girlfriend Britney Theriot

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe confirmed their romance back in 2020 after they shared a kiss

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were spotted as they worked up a sweat while playing a game of tennis. They caught a taxi after they were done playing to go and do some sightseeing.

The actor looked dashing in a black shirt along with a pair of matching shorts before he changed into jeans. Alongside him, Britney looked sportfish while donning a navy blue and white tennis dress paired with white sneakers.

She opted out of doing makeup while her blonde tresses were swept back into a ponytail. The couple are spotted often as they travel between Sydney and Coffs Harbour where the Gladiator actor is currently working on making a $400 film studio called Aussiewood.

Britney and Russell confirmed their romance back in 2020 after they shared a kiss on the tennis court. Britney is a former actress who he reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013.

Russell, who is an Oscar Winner, initially rose to fame after he played the role of Maximus in the film Gladiator in 2000. Since then, he has also starred in films like Beautiful Mind and Man of Steel.