‘Uncle’ Austin Butler spends his day off with bestie Ashley Tisdale’s daughter

Austin Butler was happy to be an uncle for the day as he took a day off to hang out with his adorable niece, Jupiter.

The two-year-old is the daughter of his bestie and fellow Disney alum, Ashley Tisdale.

On Saturday, July 15th, 2023, the singer and actress took to her Instagram Story share a glimpse of the cute little hangout session.

The Elvis star, 31, was fully taking in his uncle duties as he helped Jupiter swim in the pool. The young tot was happy to be in Butler's company since she sported the biggest smiles enjoying their dip in the waters on a hot summers day.

Tisdale and Butler have come a long way from their Disney days as they take on individual projects but continue to support each other.

The High School Musical alum and The Carrie Diaries actor learned through Ancestry’s 2 Lies and a Leaf in November 2022 that the two are 10th cousins, which Tisdale claimed made their connection even deeper.

The He Said, She Said also praised her bestie for being such a good uncle to her daughter she shares with husband Christopher French.

Tisdale told Us Weekly in March that the Dune: Part Two actor shared a very sweet bond with the toddler. She said that Butler “has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways.”

She added, “He’s always been able to do that and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”