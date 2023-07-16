Riley Keough calls Ben Smith-Petersen ‘real Emmy winner’ over her first Emmy nod

While Riley Keough may have earned her first ever Emmy nomination, she took the opportunity to honour her husband Ben Smith-Petersen instead.

The eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie’ category for her lead role in the Amazon Prime limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, which was announced on July 12th, 2023.

In a conversation with E! News, The Girlfriend Experience star, 34, shared that she wasn’t watching the announcement live but was hanging out with her family.

“I got busy, I put my phone down, I was with my family and I kind of lost track of time.” She then added that her phone started buzzing from the other room which indicated that she may have scored a nom.

“I figured I was nominated, and they weren’t all calling to tell me I wasn’t nominated,” she said with a laugh.

The War Pony director said that she was “surprised” and “feeling really grateful” about the nod, just all in all “blessed and honoured.”

Ben Smith-Petersen, with whom Keough is married for eight years, has a cameo in Amazon Prime show. “In my eyes he’s the real Emmy winner,” she said of her husband with whom she shares a baby girl.

“It’s super special, it’s not every day you get to work with your husband, it was a very fun experience.”

As for how she was going to celebrate the news, the actress prioritised her family, and decided to mark the special milestone with her husband’s birthday.

“I’m with my family today. It’s my husband’s birthday today so I’ll spend it at home with my family.”

Daisy Jones & The Six in total ended up getting nine nominations for the 2023 Emmys, including a one for Keough’s co-star, Camila Morrone.

“I’m just proud of everyone who’s nominated,” Keough said. “The department heads worked so hard on this show and everyone put in a lot of time, so it’s very nice. I’m proud of everyone who got a nomination and got recognised.”