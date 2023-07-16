Robert Downey Jr. sang praises for ‘Oppenheimer’ before joining SAG-AFTRA strike

Robert Downey Jr. is in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike as he walked out of the London premiere along with his Oppenheimer castmates.

However, before he left the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the actor, 58, made a poignant statement about the films that he has done over the years.

The actor, who is famously known for portraying the Marvel superhero, Iron Man, revealed that the upcoming movie based on the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who changed the nature of war forever, is the “best film” that he has “ever been in.”

The comments were shared in a video by Deadline where the Sherlock Holmes star was talking about the Christopher Nolan-directed historical drama, Oppenheimer.

“Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in,” he said in the video, a declaration that was met with cheers from the “I cannot wait for you all to experience it.”

In the movie, RDJ takes on the role of Lewis Strauss who is the main antagonist to Cillian Murphy’s titular role.

When asked what could fans expect from the movie, RDJ went on to assure fans that “no matter what your expectations are” the movie “transcends that.”

“This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be,” he continued. “It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is.”

The interview comes amid the strike call from SAG-AFTRA which joined that writers’ strike beginning early in May.

Along with Downey and Murphy, the cast of Oppenheimer includes Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Emily Blunt, who all left the London premiere to join the strike.

When Christopher Nolan, 52, was asked of their sudden absence at the event, he told Deadline, “Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG.”

He continued, “Joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them.”